While COVID-19 cases are on a declining trend in East Texas, Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said people should continue social distancing and masking efforts.
McGaha said Friday that Smith County was seeing 200 virus case increases in January and that's since gone down to 40 or 50 a day toward the end of February.
Nationwide, in January there were daily increases of 200,000 cases, but there are now less than 60,000 cases a day as of Feb. 22, he said.
While McGaha said he could only speculate reasons for a decline, he suggested vaccines, social distancing, mask-wearing and avoiding large crowds could be contributing factors.
Over 50,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Smith County within roughly two months since distribution in East Texas began.
"We're nowhere near herd immunity," he said, adding that would require about 70% of people either contracting COVID-19 or receiving the vaccination.
Right now, that percentage is at around 25 to 30%, McGaha said.
This past week, Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday he is weighing lifting the statewide COVID-19 orders, including the mask mandate. He did not provide an exact timeline and said an announcement would be coming soon.
While not familiar with the potential removal of Abbott's mask order, McGaha said that from a public health perspective wearing a mask does help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and the other preventive activities are still having an effect on people not being infected," McGaha said. "We're very pleased that it's (the decline) happening and hope the trend continues. We cannot afford to be complacent. We need to keep our guard up and keep vaccinating individuals."
McGaha also noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations are also seeing a decline.
As of Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that COVID-19 patients accounted for 6.98% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, which includes 19 East Texas counties including Smith, Gregg and several surrounding counties.
The recent winter storm that lasted for roughly a week in Texas mitigated the spread as people stayed inside and off the roads, McGaha said.
"The winter storm caused a lot of people to be isolated from groups and mitigated the spread," he said. "We're interested to see what happens in two or three weeks after the storm regarding case counts."
McGaha, who is a part of Texas' COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, said more doses of vaccines will be on their way soon.
Currently, the state continues to target those in 1A and 1B groups, which includes frontline health care workers, people 65 or older and people 16 and older with a chronic health condition.
On Friday, U.S. heath advisers approved a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use authorization on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
The J&J vaccine is the third to become available in the U.S. following the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
McGaha expects doses of that vaccine will be available in March to further add to the supply in East Texas.
As a member of EVAP, McGaha and panel members meet weekly to evaluate distribution of the vaccines and recommendations to the state health commissioner.
He said the panel is discussing 1C guidelines for the distribution, but no final decisions have been made.
McGaha expects the vaccine supply to increase in March, and really ramp up in April and May. The vaccines should be available for the general public around summertime.
In addition to the vaccine rollout, McGaha added that public health experts are being watchful of coronavirus variants being found in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, and coming into the U.S.
"It could spread more easily and cause more hospitalizations," he said. "We will need to deal with those mutations. Vaccine manufacturers are working to combat these variants."
He said because of these variants there could be a need for booster shots potentially in the future.