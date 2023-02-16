Representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Smith County (HFHSC) and Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of a new Habitat home in Troup.
Brookshire Grocery Company approached HFHSC in 2022 with the hopes of sponsoring a home to be built in Troup. Through the generosity of many vendors, partners, and private donors, BGC was able to sponsor the construction of Smith County Habitat’s 120th home.
The house is being built in memory of Henry Bockus and will be sold to a low-income Troup family with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage held by HFHSC, according to HFHSC Director of Development and Marketing Kaitlyn Shultz.
Shultz said the dedication was the result of a long friendship between Bockus and Brad Brookshire.
“Mr. Bockus, who passed in late 2021, was a dear friend and fraternity brother of Mr. Brad Brookshire. After college, Henry worked at the Carlyle’s lumber yard in Troup and became very close with their family as well. He then went on to serve as president for a lumber business out of state, and later also worked with his local Habitat for Humanity,” she said. “I believe the important ties here are the relationship between Mr. Brookshire and Mr. Bockus, the location in Troup paying homage to his time in East Texas and Troup, and the partnership with Habitat in honor of his passion for the mission and work with his local Habitat affiliate.”
The sponsorship with BBC and its participating partners allows Smith County Habitat to build and sell an affordable home to a low-income family without affecting the line of credit typically used to build homes.
“Because of their investment, we’ll be able to offer a 30-year, no-interest mortgage that we will carry and service,” Shultz said. “As part of this process, the homebuyer will complete sweat equity hours and financial educations courses prior to closing on their home.”
Shultz emphasized the need for assistance like this in the East Texas area.
“Affordable housing continues to be an issue throughout the country, and here in Smith County,” she said. “We’re thankful for partners who are willing to support and join our affiliate as we strive to fulfill our mission of ‘building homes, communities, and hope’ within Smith County.”
Shultz said Smith County Habitat has a handful of houses for sale or becoming for sale very soon.
For more information, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org or 903-595-6630.