After over 15 years, Jack Wilson will hang up his hard hat as the chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
At the end of June, Wilson will enter retirement after over a decade of service to the Smith County affiliate. Though originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Wilson’s first-hand experience with Habitat for Humanity began in Sarasota, Florida while volunteering as an ‘Orange Shirt Crew Leader’ starting in 2001, while running his multi-state architectural and interior design firm. After closing his firm in 2007, he served as Chief Operations Officer for Sarasota’s Habitat affiliate before being hired as Smith County Habitat’s CEO shortly after, in 2008.
Wilson has made his mark in the community since he and his wife, Patricia, moved to East Texas years ago. He is especially proud to look back on the progress of the affiliate over the years.
“There have been many changes during my time here, and our affiliate has evolved by leaps and bounds. When I got here, we had built 74 homes, and soon we’ll finish construction on our 120th Habitat home in Smith County," he said.
Wilson was at the helm of the organization when its Critical Repairs Department was created in 2009.
“I’m so pleased with the progress we’ve made in this department. Since 2009, we’ve spent about $10 million in grant funds completing over 1,200 repairs and renovations to homes for our seniors, veterans, and neighbors with disabilities,” Wilson said. “You’ve heard my speech about how important this work is, but we truly are the safety net for these individuals, and the only organization doing this type of work.”
The affiliate will celebrate Wilson’s tenure with the organization in June with a hybrid retirement party fundraiser, raising funds to benefit the mission Smith County Habitat and to fund the lead gift toward the Jack Wilson Legacy Endowment Fund.
After a job well done and quite the legacy created here in East Texas, Wilson is excited to return to Sarasota with his wife, and “to be back on the ocean, with all the boats and white sand.”
A committee has searched and identified a new CEO for Smith County Habitat, who will be announced to the community very soon.