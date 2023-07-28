A major grass fire was contained by multiple fire officials in Smith County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal Office, a spark from a tire blowout on a trailer pulling lawnmowing gear caused the grass fire near Bullard on FM 344 and County Road 184.
Officials said the grass fire burned across five acres of land and damaged three structures. The driver of the lawnmower will be sighted for recklessness, officials said.
According to Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley, there were a total of three fires in the area.
