The Smith County Food Security Council is hosting an event to provide community members with produce and local resources.
The Produce Drop & Community Resource Roadshow event, held in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank, is a free event that helps connect people with things such as WIC enrollment, free health screenings, job support, fresh produce and more.
The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at New Days Community Church, 901 N Broadway.
Some of the resources that will be available at the event include WIC, NetHealth, Superior HealthPlan, United Healthcare, Special Health Resources, Bancorp, Texas Department of State Health Services, UT Health, Family Circle of Care, PATH and Children’s Defense Fund.
“I think it's very important to make sure our community is given the resources that they need and just coming together as a community at this time – It is a hard time," said Shanna Fleming, Smith County Food Security Council Coalition coordinator.
This event is held semiannually and at the last Produce Drop & Community Resource Roadshow 635 households came out, Fleming said. With prices of gas, groceries and other things continuing to rise, she said she expects a “big turnout” at the this week's event as well.
She added that with it getting hot outside, electric bills are another added cost and many families are having to choose between paying a bill or feeding their families and “of course they’re going to feed their families at this time.”
“It's a good thing for our community to come together and realize that the prices are hurting these families and they deserve to get the resources that they may need help with,” Fleming said.
All families are welcome to come to the event to check out resources available in the community and pick up some food. On the produce end there will be fresh veggies, fruit and other food items available.