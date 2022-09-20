Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has resigned from his position.
Brooks, who also serves as emergency management coordinator, tendered his resignation, effective Oct. 1, during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting.
According to the county, Brooks said he has accepted a position as a software developer in the private sector.
Brooks served Smith County as a volunteer recovery diver and firefighter/EMT-B beginning in 1998. He became a peace officer and joined the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy. Brooks was appointed as fire marshal in 2014, and then again in 2019.
The Smith County Commissioners Court also accepted the resignations of two other employees after executive session during Tuesday's meeting.
Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny announced his resignation last week to take a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD. He said he made the decision to be rejoined with his wife, who is now serving as a school administrator for West Sabine ISD. His resignation is effective Oct. 5.
His law enforcement career spans 21 years and he has served as constable for six years.
Commissioner Terry Phillips thanked McClenny for his service.
“We appreciate all that you have done,” he said.
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton agreed and said he would be missed.
“But God and family, keep them first,” she added.
After McClenny leaves office, the court will appoint an interim Constable to serve the remainder of his term. The commissioners court asked anyone interested in serving in the position to contact Phillips or Hampton, who each serve the same area.
The commissioners court also accepted the resignation of Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy, effective Sept. 30. She is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons.
ty.
Commissioner Neal Franklin said the positions of Fire Marshal and Law Librarian will be posted today. To view Smith County job positions available, visit: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/smithcountytx