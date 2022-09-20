Smith County commissioners accepted the resignation Tuesday of Fire Marshal Jay Brooks and two other employees.
Brooks is resigning to take a position as a software developer in the private sector, according to the county. His resignation will be effective Oct. 1.
Beginning in 1998, Brooks began serving Smith County as a volunteer recovery driver and firefighter/EMT-B, according to the county. He became a peace officer and joined the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy.
Brooks was appointed fire marshal in 2014 and again in 2019.
Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny announced this past week that he was leaving his post to take a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD, where he will rejoin his wife, who is a school administrator for West Sabine ISD.
For 21, years McClenny has worked in law enforcement, serving as Pct. 5 constable for six years, according to the county.
During Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, McClenny thanked everyone who has supported him, including family, friends and those he has worked with in the county.
“I cannot express the gratitude from the overwhelming amount of support,” he said. "Thank you Smith County and Pct. 5 for allowing me to serve you. It has truly been an honor, and I hope that I’ve served with integrity, fairness and compassion.
“I am only closing a chapter in my life and my career and opening another.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said commissioners appreciate all that McClenny has done for the county.
Commissioners will appoint an interim constable to serve the remainder of McClenny's term. Anyone interested in the position is asked to contact Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton or Phillips.
McClenny said when making an appointment, he encourages commissioners to look internally. He said he hired and retained each employee in his office, and “you will not find a better candidate outside of my office.”
He recommended Pct. 5 Deputy Wesley Hicks.
McClenny’s resignation is effective Oct. 5.
Law Librarian Kara Kennedy's resignation is effective Sept. 30. She said she is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, because of health reasons.
To view job openings in Smith County visit governmentjobs.com/careers/smithcountytx .