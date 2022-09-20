Voter registration locations were set up throughout Smith County on Tuesday as part of an annual national civic holiday encouraging residents to head to the polls.
National Voter Registration Day is “when volunteers from across the country serve as nonpartisans and help register people to vote,” Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said in a statement. “It is important that people are registered to vote in local, state and national elections so they can use their voice in who is elected into office.”
Edna Morris, Smith County chief deputy elections administrator, said National Voter Registration Day is a time to educate voters.
“(The day) serves as an opportunity to set aside differences and enjoy the rights and opportunities we share as Americans to register and vote,” Morris said. “It is also an opportunity to educate the voters on how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots.”
She added that focus also is put on reminding people to update their voter registration card addresses is they have recently moved.
Smith County worked in conjunction with the Smith County Volunteer Deputy Registrars, Smith County League of Women Voters, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Epsilon and Gamma Epsilon Chapters, IUE-CWA Local 86782 and other organizations to assist at Tuesday's voter registration stations.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. For information about elections, visit smith-county.com/government/departments/elections .
For information about National Voter Registration Day visit, nationalvoterregistrationday.org .