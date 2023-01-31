If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County - or Smith County in general - ask Sharon Scott.
Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
“The Lord has put me here and the Lord has kept me here,” she said during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.
The court said she is the second-longest employee currently working for the county and knows everything there is to know about the county.
Scott also stated she would continue safeguarding the county’s assets and has no immediate plans to retire.
Jay Zehren was recognized for 25 years of service to Smith County.
After five years as an adult probation officer with Liberty and Chambers Counties, Zehren began working at the Juvenile Services Department in 1998.
“I wanted a change in career to work with younger offenders because I felt that if I could work with younger offenders, I might be able to help them make better decisions and make positive changes in their lives so they would not end up in the adult system,” Zehren said.
Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said during Commissioners Court that Zehren has been the department’s court officer for 23 years, and has participated in more than 10,000 juvenile court hearings.
“I would put this guy up over anyone in the state of Texas for his knowledge of juvenile law and proceedings,,” Worley said.
Zehren hopes to retire in the next five years.
Margarita Palacio was honored for 20 years of service in housekeeping with the Smith County Facilities Services Department.
“You’re a great example of what it means to work for Smith County and your efforts have not gone unnoticed. You truly are an asset to the department and the organization,” said Director Ed Nichols.
Commissioner John Moore said Ms. Palacio is a joy to see at work.
“Whenever she comes into the building, she always has a smile on her face and to me that’s a bonus, when you have somebody who stays a long time at their job and they’re happy to be here.”
Brian Westbrook was recognized for 15 years of service with the Adult Probation Department, where he works as community service coordinator.
He started out in the Alternative Incarceration Center and has been in his current role since 2015.
“Keith is positive, professional and he takes pride in his work and it shows in the job that he does,” supervisor Kasey Philpot said.
Smith County Veteran Services Officer Michael Roark was honored for 10 years with the County.
“We appreciate your service to the County,” Commissioner Terry Phillips said. “Thank you for providing for our veterans; it’s an important need and an important job.”
Other Smith County employees celebrating work anniversaries who were not in court include:
15 Years: Edna Morris, Elections Office; and Perry Session Jr., Road and Bridge
10 Years: Christina Haney, Purchasing; Sheriff Larry Smith, Tim McDonald and Robert Strickland, Sheriff’s Office
5 Years: Zachary Gillmore, District Attorney’s Office; and Tommy Smith, Road and Bridge