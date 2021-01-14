The Smith County Elections Commission is set to interview candidates for the county elections administrator during a meeting Friday.
This search for a new elections administrator comes after the Smith County Commissioners Court created a new position for Karen Nelson, who served in the administrator role since 2007, on Dec. 8.
Following that meeting last month, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran offered Nelson the new title of chief deputy elections administrator. Nelson then accepted the offer, according to Casey Murphy, public information officer for Smith County.
Nelson began volunteering for Smith County Elections Office in 2001. She began working full-time for the elections office in 2005. Nelson worked as the elections administrator for roughly 13 years.
The Smith County Elections Commission began the search to fulfill the vacancy of elections administrator on Dec. 9, Murphy said.
Nelson will be paid the same in the current role. The commissioners court plans to raise the pay for the elections administrator role, she said.
The elections commission will hold an executive session at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Smith County Courthouse Annex regarding the appointment, employment, and duties of the Smith County elections administrator. The commission membership will also interview candidates for the position.
Once executive session ends, the commission plans to take action concerning the appointment, employment, and duties of the elections administrator, according to the meeting agenda.