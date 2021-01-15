After over four hours in executive session Friday, the Smith County Elections Commission took no action at this time regarding the vacancy of the county elections administrator position.
On Friday, the commission met in the Smith County Commissioners Court room to discuss the appointment, employment, and duties of the Smith County elections administrator.
The membership, which includes Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and representation from both Democratic and Republican parties, also interviewed candidates for the role.
After the meeting, Moran said a follow-up meeting would be held on Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.
Karen Nelson, who previously served as elections administrator, accepted the offer for the new position of chief deputy elections administrator in December.
Nelson began volunteering for Smith County Elections Office in 2001. She began working full-time for the elections office in 2005. Nelson worked as the elections since 2007.
Nelson will be paid the same in the current role. The commissioners court plans to raise the pay for the elections administrator role, Casey Murphy, Smith County public information officer, said.