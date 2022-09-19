Trained poll watchers will add an extra level of accountability during elections, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.
A new program, announced Sept. 1 by Secretary of State John Scott, will allow interested Texans to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.
This new program enhances the previous one, by including a quiz after each poll watcher lesson to ensure that each person completing the training fully understands the material and the relevant Texas Election Code provisions relating to the appointment, duties, and permissible conduct of poll watchers, according to Scott.
The training requires each poll watcher to answer 100% of quiz questions correctly before moving on to the next lesson.
“Elections in Texas rely on hardworking local officials and members of the public working hand-in-hand to ensure the voting process is conducted with integrity and transparency,” Scott said, adding the importance of ensuring transparency.
To be accepted as a poll watcher, individuals must obtain both a Certificate of Appointment from a candidate, political party or specific-purpose political action committee and a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State’s office through the new training program.
Allcon said prior to this program, poll watchers were not required to attend any type of training. As such, there was a possibility for poll watchers to be unsure about what they were watching for, the laws surrounding elections and what they could or could not do in a polling place.
The role of a poll watcher is to observe and ensure poll workers are doing what is required by law and no illegal activity is occurring, Allcon said. Their role is not to watch the voters.
If they notice any suspected irregularity or violation of the law, they must alert an election officer.
“The training is actually a very good thing,” Allon said. “(Poll watchers) have an idea of what they’re supposed to be doing, how they’re supposed to be behaving, what the poll workers are supposed to be doing, and how the watchers are supposed to approach any type of situation they encounter.”
Overall, poll watchers help solidify the security of an election through added accountability, she said. The workers have someone there to watch them and through training, the poll watchers can better bring up questions or know when to report to their candidate or the elections administrator if something was not done correctly.
“It’s really good to have an extra pair of eyes,” Allcon said. “As long as they’re not interfering with voting, that’s the main caveat, they can watch anything that the workers are doing.”
Throughout the years in Smith County, Allcon said there have been numerous poll watchers. However, these individuals do not have to inform the elections administrator beforehand when showing up to a polling place so the exact number of watchers is uncertain.
So long as watchers have both of their certificates they can show up on election day, early voting or to the ballot board, she said. Allcon said she does receive all documentation from poll watchers but has not tallied up the numbers.
For more information about the state’s poll watcher training program, visit https://pollworkertraining.sos.texas.gov .