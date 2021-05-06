One day after giving her resignation, Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez issued a second letter rescinding her previous statement, saying she originally decided to quit due to a "childish incident."
Hernandez, who was hired in late January, gave Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran her resignation on Monday, and in a letter the next day she said she wanted to continue in the role.
"I no longer want to resign and would like to request that I be allowed to keep working in my current role," Hernandez wrote in a letter obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Thursday. "I understand the inconvenience that resignation can cause and believe that my commitment to the company can overcome this challenge."
She cited her original reason for resigning as a "childish incident that was harmless" and she didn't want to "cause hardship for the county."
Hernandez explained in the letter that since issuing her resignation she realized her love for the job and wants to continue as elections administrator.
"If you keep me on your team, I will continue to bring success to our team by upholding integrity and value to our elections," she wrote in the latest letter. "My current expertise in this role and industry connections can offer immense value. Despite my previous uncertainty, I can assure you that I plan to continue growing at Smith County and am able to fully recommit to my role for the long-term."
In a letter stating her resignation, Hernandez said she hated to leave a job she loves but she didn't want to cause any problems.
The Smith County Elections Commission, which is oversees the hiring and firing the elections administrator role, is set to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The commission will conduct an executive session regarding the appointment and employment of the elections administrator and then consider action during the Thursday meeting. The membership includes Moran, Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber, County Clerk Karen Phillips, Democratic Party Chair Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chair David Stein.
Casey Murphy, public information officer for Smith County, said in the statement Monday that Smith County does not comment on personnel matters.
Hernandez previously served as the Henderson County elections administrator since 2008 before being hired to lead the Smith County office on Jan. 26.
The vacancy in the role occurred when former Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson accepted the position of chief deputy elections administrator in December last year.
Hernandez was chosen after the commission interviewed two candidates and held several meetings, according to Smith County.
At the time of her hire, Moran said hiring Hernandez was a step forward in improving elections administration in Smith County, which has been a focus for the commissioners court.
He noted her statewide reputation for excellence and her 13 years of experience in elections administration “to strengthen the Smith County Elections Office, and to build an elections team that is second-to-none in the state.”
Hernandez began her work in Henderson County in 1999 as a property tax bookkeeper. She became the county’s first elections administrator in 2008. She said she was instrumental in the creation of the office. She has been a certified elections registration administrator since 2019 and is a registered election official.
Nelson accepted her chief deputy role on Dec. 8, 2020. She began volunteering for the Smith County Elections Office in 2001, and she started full time for the elections office in 2005. Nelson worked as the elections administrator since 2007.