Two elected officials who have served Smith County for more than a decade were recognized during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr and 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy have each served the county for three terms, and were each first elected in 2009. They are both retiring Dec. 31, 2020.
During his time as commissioner, Warr was instrumental in getting the Downtown Jail Expansion and Road and Bridge bonds passed by voters. He is heavily involved in many of the county’s initiatives, including the long-term road plan.
“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Warr said, telling the rest of the court to not be afraid to raise bold issues and always stress to the citizens to make the right decisions.
Kennedy, who has served on the bench of the 114th District Court since 2009, is also retiring at the end of this year.
Before becoming judge, she practiced civil law with the firms Potter Minton and Flowers Davis. She also was a briefing attorney for the 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler. Although she enjoyed it very much, Kennedy said she does not plan to return to the private practice of law after her retirement. Instead, she would like to obtain a position with a private charitable foundation.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he has worked with Kennedy throughout the last year as she has tried to come up with new and innovative ways to do things in court during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said through her wisdom and guidance she took the lead in figuring out how to do grand jury proceedings throughout the pandemic including selecting a new grand jury.
“We are really appreciate of how well you have represented Smith County, as well as been an ambassador of Smith County,” Moran said.