The Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has announced it is now accepting applications for its first public Citizen Prosecutor Academy.
The Citizen Prosecutor Academy is an opportunity to learn in a small group setting about the interworking of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and obtain valuable insight into the crimes that regularly occur in Smith County and how the criminal justice system functions.
Attendees will hear from prosecutors and investigators about a variety of crimes and topics including victims' assistance, human trafficking, mental health issues, local gang activity, capital murder, and from the county’s Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.
Jackie Cannon, Leadership Tyler alumni who completed the academy in the fall of 2022, said she highly recommends the class.
“Every minute of the Citizen Prosecutor Academy was time well-spent. Each evening provided first-hand information on how our criminal justice system works, what happens from the time a crime is committed to the prosecution, and the integrated workings of the district attorney's office,” she said. “We met and learned from the actual employees and officials involved with the system. I now have a much better understanding of what goes on in our Smith County Courthouse.”
“I highly recommend this Citizen Prosecutor Academy to anyone interested in criminal prosecution within Smith County,” Cannon said.
Those interested in the safety of the local community or gaining a better understanding of how public servants are working for them are encouraged to apply. Interested parties must be a Smith County resident, have no criminal cases pending, and commit to attending all scheduled classes.
The academy will begin March 30 and will meet for three hours each Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Dinner will be provided.
Spaces are limited to allow for questions and participation. To apply, click here.
For more information, contact Emily Starkey at 903-590-1709.