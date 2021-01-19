Several members of the Smith County Democratic Party are asking for Michael Tolbert to resign as chairman, citing failures in the November election.
Dave Hansen, Smith County Democratic Party Precinct 19 chair said at the monthly meeting of the Smith County Democratic County Executive Committee, a resolution was formally submitted to Tolbert demanding his resignation as chair.
When reached by email Tuesday night, Tolbert said he had not received correspondences from the party.
Hansen said the committee is comprised of elected and appointed precinct chairs charged with oversight of the party’s affairs and has 47 precinct chairs listed at the Texas Secretary of State website as required by Texas Election Code.
In a resolution provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph by members of the Smith County Democratic Party, 31 members signed the resolution including 22 of the 47 chairs.
Hansen said, "A majority of 24 signed the document plus nine general members at large in Smith County."
The cover letter to the resolution cited 12 "instances of actions and behaviors that are antithetical of Democratic Party values of honesty, inclusion, transparency, respect and unity to advance the party and its candidates," Hansen said, adding, "Mr. Tolbert’s tenure since 2017, the local party failed to advance the necessary financial, community and candidate support to result in improved election outcomes in Smith County."
The press release also mentioned the bizarre race for Constable Precinct 1 in March when Sgt. Willie Mims won, then another vote took place and the third place finisher won.
"One of the most concerning highlights is his sworn court testimony falsely representing CEC approval of a primary runoff following the clear win by Sgt. Willie Mims for Constable Precinct 1 in March 2020," said Hansen. "Amazing as it sounds, Mr. Tolbert as a Democratic leader disenfranchised 1,717 (51.21%) Democratic votes."
Hansen added, "Unlike many other states, Texas county chairs are elected via primary ballot by the public so they are statutory elected officials. As such there are few remedies available to remove a county party chair in Texas. The signatories hope that upon distribution, the public is awakened and encouraged to make known to Mr. Tolbert that the time for his resignation is at hand and he does the honorable thing by stepping down."