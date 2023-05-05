On Tuesday, May 9, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting features Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman
Putman oversees the statewide Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC), which coordinates law enforcement investigations into various types of financial crimes. The center, located in Tyler, is the only one of its kind in the U.S. with a mission to help law enforcement agencies build cases against criminal financial enterprises.
Announcing prevention of $48.5 million in monetary losses due to fraud in 2022, Putman said, “The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has put Texas at the forefront of financial crime investigation in the nation. It is the first of its kind and has already proven to be successful for law enforcement and all Texans. Their continued work will prevent millions of dollars in fraud, promote a safe environment for Texas banks and businesses, and deter those who would exploit others from coming to Texas.”
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.