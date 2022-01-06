Smith County authorities and HAZMAT teams have cleared the area after a strong odor mimicking natural gas came from a jug that fell from a pickup truck.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, about a gallon of mercaptan, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes as a colorless flammable gas with unpleasant odor (such as rotten cabbage), fell from a truck in the area area of Farm-to-Market Road 346 and Farm-to-Market Road 756 (Paluxy Dr.).
Officials say a man who lived in the area picked up the jug, put it in the back of his truck and left it in there when he parked in front of his house.
Read the full story from our news partners at CBS19.