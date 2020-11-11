Smith County recorded a smaller increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the number of those receiving treatment for the virus at Tyler hospitals rose significantly.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith County added 29 confirmed cases after previously seeing increases of 52 and 55 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. This brings the county’s confirmed count to 5,004.
The number of East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals rose significantly on Wednesday by 21 to a current total of 176.
Confirmed recoveries increased by one to 3,702, NET Health said.
Out of the total 97 deaths, 20 are listed with COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 1,225.
The county has 2,704 probable cases in total and 938 probable recoveries.
Five Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County’s confirmed count increased to 738, while there are 346 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 605. There are 93 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 28. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose to 1,493, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 30. Two of these deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 958. There are 528 probable diagnoses and 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County virus cases total increased to 1,135. Confirmed recoveries are at 903, while probable recoveries are now at 215, the health district reported. There are 425 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has a virus case total of 2,805. The county’s death toll stayed at 53. Out of the deaths, 10 are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,224, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 1,221 probable cases and 460 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased to 832. There are 375 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 558. A total of 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 77 recoveries and three deaths. There are 98 probable cases and 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.