Smith County recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend for a cumulative total of 2,189, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Monday.
NET Health said there are 1,663 active cases, 512 recovered cases and 14 deaths in Smith County.
In addition to the jump in cases, the number of East Texas patients in Tyler hospitals rose by 19 over the weekend for a daily high of 158.
The 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are a 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
Other counties
Over the weekend, Gregg County COVID-19 cases jumped by 49 for a total of 1,287. Recoveries remained at 240, and deaths are unchanged at 17, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Henderson County added 18 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative case count of 518, including 160 recoveries and seven deaths. The county’s virus death toll includes two Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank and Trinidad, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County cases rose by 12 for a total of 309, including 111 recoveries and four deaths. The county’s death count is made up of a Canton resident, Grand Saline resident, Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman, NET Health data shows.
Wood County jumped by 20 for 261 total cases, which includes 126 recoveries and six deaths. Five Winnsboro residents and one person from Mineola have died due to COVID-19, NET Health reported.
Rains County added three cases for a total of 40 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 16 for a new cumulative number of 411, including 176 recoveries and the deaths of two Palestine men. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, there are 655 cases, including 424 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,189 cases, 1,720 are in Tyler, 87 in Flint, 102 in Whitehouse, 139 in Lindale, 33 in Troup, 34 in Bullard, three in Overton, 20 in Arp, 18 in Winona, five in Kilgore, 21 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and five in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 2,138 are a result of community spread and 51 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 429 cases
21-40, 812 cases
41-59, 545 cases
60-79, 338 cases
80 and over, 65 cases
Regarding gender, 1,032 are men and 1,157 are women.
Smith County Jail
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
According to the TCJS, there are six inmates and 15 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.