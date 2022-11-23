The cost of rent has continued to rise over the past year, causing residents to fall behind on their payments. In Smith County Pct. 1, Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. has seen evictions fluctuate during his six months in office.
“It’s very concerning," Caraway said. "One eviction a month is a lot because that’s one family that doesn’t have a home to come home to."
From July to November, 276 eviction citations were written in Pct. 1, which led to 41 evictions.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.