As extremely dry and hot conditions continue in East Texas, Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to continue enforcing the burn ban.
The ban was put in place on July 5. At that time, there was a Keetch-Byram Drought Index of 616 in the county.
The KBDI measures the potential for wildfires and ranges from 0 to 800. In the past, the county has issued burn bans when the KBDI falls around 700, according to the county.
In the Tuesday meeting, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the county KBDI average is 730 right now.
“The conditions outside are disastrous for us right now,” Brooks said. “This is unlike any year we’ve seen since 2011 – this is a very, very serious situation we have.”
Just last week, several fires were caused by people trying to burn despite it currently being prohibited.
Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Phillips said he wanted to bring the burn ban before the commissioners because he has had several inquiries from constituents needing to burn.
Brooks said as “soon as we possibly can, I'd like to get it lifted.” However, with the current KBDI average being above 700 he said it is not yet feasible.
While there have been a few rain showers in the area, Brooks said it has not been enough. It takes time for vegetation to absorb the water and there has not been enough rain in the county for the ground to retain moisture.
This week, there are some 20% and 40% chances for rain that Brooks said he is hopeful for. However, what is really needed is a shift in the weather.
“We really need a pattern shift in our weather pattern for this thing to kind of alleviate the problem that we’re having,” he said. “We need to see probably, generally countywide, 4 to 6 inches of rain before we’re going to see these KBDIs drop to a level where they need to be.”
Typically, weather conditions do not shift until around late September to October, Brooks said.
The burn ban put in place in July lasts for 90 days making the last day Oct. 3. Commissioners can vote to rescind the burn ban before this date if conditions permit it. The burn ban can also be extended if necessary.
Also at this week's meeting, commissioners voted to fill vacancies on the Board of Directors for the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
According to the NET RMA, website the organization is an independent government agency formed to accelerate development of transportation projects in North East Texas. It is governed by a 21-member board and covers 14 counties including Smith County.
Those vacancies that needed to be filled included Gary Halbrooks' term lasting until Oct. 1, 2023 and Derrick Choice’s term lasting until Jan. 1, 2024.
Commissioners approved Matt Watts to fill the vacancy left by Halbrooks and Larry Kellam to fill the one left by Choice.