Smith County Commissioners agreed to support a proposed Interstate 20 corridor passenger railway route that would extend between major metroplexes.
This proposed Amtrak passenger railway would travel between the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex to Atlanta, Georgia.
“What's wonderful about this project is that it connects two … of the fastest growing mega regions in the United States right now,” said Christina Anderson, with the I-20 Corridor Council.
The project began in 2006 and the I-20 Corridor Council is now looking to “push it over the goal line,” Anderson said. The project would be a return on investment because there is already an existing track where the extension would occur, she said.
In Texas, the track currently stretches from the Dallas Fort Worth area to Marshall and then from Meridian, Mississippi, to Atlanta, Georgia. The goal is to connect the track from Marshall to Meridian.
If another passenger railway were to be added, it would provide increased tourism, job creation, decreased highway congestion on I-20, an alternate disaster route and more, Anderson said.
Not only would the addition of this railway connect the Dallas Fort Worth area to Atlanta, Georgia, but also tie into other railway systems traveling from Texas to places in the North.
“Sometimes transportation projects take a long time but what we have done is continued the support through these years to be … ready for a project like this,” Anderson said.
For over a decade, the I-20 Corridor Council has worked to build a grassroots, multi-state coalition in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. This includes mayors, judges, commissioners and local and state officials along the proposed railway route.
“We knew this was important because one congressional district is not as strong as the voices of many congressional districts,” Anderson said.
This resolution not only supports the extension of the I-20 corridor, but also the merger between Canadian Pacific freight railway and Kansas City Southern railway.
This is essential because Kansas City Southern owns track between Bossier City, Louisiana and Meridian and has not been supportive of the passenger railway, Anderson said. Canadian Pacific, however, is supportive of the I-20 corridor.
Pct. 4 commissioner JoAnn Hampton said she was on the East Texas Council of Governments board when the railway project was first started and supported in 2006.
“I think this is a great opportunity for us to have some Amtrak passenger trains going from Dallas or from Mineola all the way to Atlanta,” Hampton said. “That would be great for our citizens and anyone who travels up and down the east coast like I do.”
In March the Marshall City Council showed support for the project and in April, so did Harrison County.
Commissioners also reviewed and approved several tax abatements presented to them by Felecia Herndon, Tyler Economic Development Council executive vice president of finance and operations.
The Smith County Tax Abatement Committee met on March 28 to review seven tax abatements initiated by the county and four others initiated by the city that the county participates in, Herndon said.
In all, these projects have created over 2,600 new jobs for a total of 3,997 and have invested about $350 million, Herndon said.
These projects include:
- Dragline Service Specialties - invested over $15 million, has 79 employees and the recommend tax abatement is 80%
- GG distributing - invested over $27 million, has 183 current employees and the recommend tax abatement is 80%
- Jasper Ventures - invested over $25 million, has 102 current employees and the recommend tax abatement is 45%
- Sanderson Farms hatchery project - has 103 current jobs and the recommend tax abatement is 80%
- Sanderson farms plant project - invested over $161 million, has over 1,500 jobs and the recommend tax abatement is 80%
- John Soules Foods - invested over $45 million, added 375 new jobs, total employment is 997 and the recommend tax abatement is 100%
- Wastequip - created 74 new jobs and the recommend tax abatement is 66%
- Fresenius - invested over $7 million, created 267 new jobs and the recommend tax abatement is 77%
- Highland dairy - current employment is 104 and the recommend tax abatement is 74%
- Homeland title - invested over $5 million, created 43 new jobs and the recommend tax abatement is 96%
- Train - invested over $32 million, created 461 new jobs for their office project and the recommend tax abatement is 49%