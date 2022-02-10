Smith County commissioners Tuesday set dates for two public hearings.
The first is in regards to changing the name of two county roads — CR 4174 West in Pct. 3 and CR 153 in Pct. 1.
The hearing is set 9:30 a.m. March 8 during the regular commissioners meeting at the Smith County Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson St.
“We just want to give notice to anybody in the public who's interested in those particular roads to know that there's a requested name change for those roads,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “If they want to come and talk about that before we make a final decision, we want to give them plenty of notice.”
Smith County Road and Bridge Engineer Frank Davis said residents on each road have been notified, and there had been no opposition.
The other public meeting is for the cancellation of two subdivision plats in Pct. 3 — Rolling Oaks Farms subdivision and Star Mountain Ranch subdivision.
That hearing is set 9:30 a.m. March 22 during the regular commissioners meeting at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
Davis said Rolling Oaks Farm is a single-lot subdivision on 30 acres of land, and the owner is requesting its cancellation for personal reasons.
Star Mountain Ranch is a part of a larger piece of property and was platted in 1973, Davis said. Nothing was ever built on the land, and the owners are cleaning up the property to sell it.