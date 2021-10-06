Tuesday Smith County Commissioners named Oct. 3 through 9, 2021 as “National 4-H Week.” Numerous 4-H kids excitedly attended the meeting to hear the announcement
County Judge Nathaniel Moran read the resolution which stated that the 4-H Youth Development program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service had been in place for 114 years.
During this time 4-H has provided experience-based education to children throughout Texas, Moran added. 4-H provides learning experiences for the whole child including head, heart, hands and health he said.
“The 4-H program, as you said, really does provide support for the whole kid,” said Smith County AgriLife 4-H Extension Agent Skyler Shively. “That's going to include life skills that they’ll use later on.
4-H has more than 550,000 youth participants ages eight to 19 and more than 22,000 volunteers, Moran said. This program has developed role models, builds character and instills values which help make our state great, he said.
“We know that this is a program that really provides a great foundation for our young people to go forward and be successful,” Shively said.
Along with helping the youth, 4-H also has an economic impact on the county, he said. Through livestock projects alone 4-H has an estimated $100,059,000 impact in Smith County, Schively said.
County commissioners also proclaimed the week of Oct. 5, 2021 as “Texas Extension Education Week” in Smith County.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton read read the resolution that stated “The Texas Extension Education Association of Smith County believes strong families are basic to the well being of Texans,”
There are many educational programs to address needs impacting Texas families and communities through the Extension Education Association, Hampton said. They believe education is a lifelong learning process, she added.
There are many Extension Education Clubs to join including the Dixie Club. Connie Troxell, Vice President of the Dixie club, said that it is the oldest in Texas, established in 1925.
“Our motto is and always has been family, education, leadership and service,” Troxell said.
On Nov. 9 the Dixie Club is holding its Achievement Day event and Troxell invited everyone to come out.
To learn more about the extension services in Smith County, click here.