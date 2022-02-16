Smith County commissioners have amended an agreement with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that will fund two more positions at the state Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler.
The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, which opened in January, coordinates law enforcement investigations involving credit card skimmers.
Some of the state money for equipment at the center will be re-allocated to fund the new positions, bringing the total number of staff members there to five.
The center operates as a partnership between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Jacob Putman said he is “very excited about these new positions."
"We have people lined up for them that have lots of experience (and) who are willing to move here to Smith County to help make this center a success," he said.
Putman emphasized that funding for the new positions is from the state and not “county dollars.” The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center was created by a bill of the 87th Legislature.
“If for some reason, in a future legislature, if they did not allocate those funds, those are positions that would go away,” Putman said. “There is no commitment on the county to continue funding those (positions) if something were to happen to that funding.”
So far, the center has “shown great success, both here in Smith County and statewide, assisting law enforcement in catching these perpetrators,” Putman said.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners reclassified a position at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office from a detention sergeant to a lieutenant.
“In order to have a proper span of control and accountability up and down the chain of command in the Smith County Jail, a fifth lieutenant position is needed,” Sheriff Larry Smith told commissioners.
It was more cost effective to add the lieutenant position through a reclassification, Smith said, at a cost of $18,000.
A big benefit of the new position is that it puts a lieutenant on night shift full time so the sergeants on duty will have someone there to provide accountability up and down the chain of command, Smith said.
Also Wednesday, commissioners approved interlocal election agreements between Smith County and multiple entities.
The agreements were between the county and Chapel Hill ISD, the city of Lindale and Tyler Junior College.
During discussion of this item, a question was raised about Smith County voting machines being connected to the internet.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said no voting machine is ever connected to the internet, adding that he knows it happens in other places, but not in Smith County.