Smith County commissioners Tuesday approved an exemption that allows the county to provide funding for training and certification for part-time Pct. 4 constable deputies.
Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin told commissioners that, as an administrator, he is responsible for every employee who works for him and mandating the training needed to do their jobs.
“If you don't have law enforcement that has the proper training, it turns into a clown show,” Joplin said. “Everybody understands what a clown show is — it's something that everybody likes to watch and make fun of, but nobody benefits from it.”
All licensed peace officers are required to have 40 hours of training to maintain their license every two-year training cycle, Joplin said. That applies if the employee is full-time, part-time or reserves, he added.
Joplin said deputies in a constable's office also are required to have additional hours of civil process training, courtroom security training and maintain their courtroom security licensing.
Smith County provides $525 to pay for full-time employees' training, and the Texas Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education Fund provides $1,500 each, he said.
Joplin requested Tuesday that commissioners allow funding provided by the county to help pay for part-time employees' training.
With the Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education Fund money, Joplin said he can pay for all of his full-time employees' training, and the county funding would cover all of the part-time deputies' training.
Full-time and part-time deputies have the same duties, Joplin said. Each week, part-time deputies work a combined total of 45 hours, meaning he gets more hours out of two part-time workers than a full-time employee.
"My part-time guys, they’re retired, so that's the reason they’re working part time,” Joplin said. “They’re doing it because they enjoy being in law enforcement, they enjoy the job — it gives them something to do.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved:
- A facilities use agreement between Smith County and the Lindale Masonic Lodge No. 848 for March primary and May elections along with any other run-off elections that may be needed.
- The donation of surplus computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries.