Commissioners on Tuesday approved policy changes for the Smith Animal Control and Shelter that aim to move it toward "a fully functioning" facility.
Director Amber Greene gave a presentation Tuesday to commissioners about the changes. She said a couple of months ago, local animal rescue groups raised concerns and wanted to see the facility reevaluate some of its policies.
Greene said she met with numerous groups, such as Angle Paws Advocates and the SPCA along with members of the shelter advisory committee.
“We’ve tried to work diligently with outside groups, trying to figure out what we can do within our budget constraints this year and kind of rearranging and becoming more customer-friendly as much as we can given the constraints of where we’re at with personnel and facilities,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
The shelter was designed to be a temporary holding facility, but needs have changed, and updating the facility's policies will allow it to become more of a shelter, Greene said.
“The citizens of Smith County want a fully functioning animal shelter; we want to be able to meet their needs,” she said.
The shelter now will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Other changes include:
- Allowing the public to drop off stays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Owner surrenders will be by appointment only and based on available space. Fees will be charged on a case-by-case basis.
- For adoptions, the kennel area will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
- There will be a $75 fee for adoptions that comes with a voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccines.
- Animal control officers will safely apprehend and deliver stray dogs to the shelter, regardless of if any food, water or shelter was being provided for a short time to help the dog by the reporting party.
Other changes the shelter is working to put into place includes putting kennels outside for dogs to have outdoor time; new signage for the front of the shelter; promoting microchipping and more.
Commissioners raised some concerns Tuesday that the changes could increase the number of animals being brought into the shelter.
Moran said the goal is not to expand the shelter.
The policy changes are to make it clear that, if there is room in the shelter and a resident brings in an animal as a surrender, the facility will take it for a fee on a case-by-case basis.
“We don't have an obligation to take the dog if the shelter is 80% full,” Moran said.
Commissioners also voiced concern that with the increase in stray and surrendered animals becoming a concern, owners need to take responsibility to spay or neuter their pets.
For information about the changes to the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter policy, visit tinyurl.com/4nzv5945 . Watch Greene’s Tuesday presentation to commissioners at tinyurl.com/mvute56n .