Smith County commissioners Tuesday approved a memorandum with the Humane Society of the United States that will allow the organization to provide care for abused and neglected animals.
Thomas Wilson, Smith County assistant district attorney, said the Humane Society is specifically working with animal control and the Pct. 4 constable because the organization has “recognized that we have an influx of abandoned, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Smith County.”
Staff members from the Humane Society of the United States, along with other organizations, will help with the care, veterinary needs and housing of a large number of animals at no cost to the county, Wilson told commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
A veterinarian also will be brought in by the Humane Society of the United States, Wilson added.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the Humane Society of the United States is offering one-time assistance to help in a certain area with a large number of dogs, which would be overwhelming for the county shelter.
This is a “great partnership,” Moran said. “I’m happy to see we’re working with the Humane Society.”
Commissioners also Tuesday approved items related to the Smith County Jail.
The court amended the contract between Smith County and Sysco to raise the cost of inmate meals from about $2.60 per day to about $3.18.
Sysco is unable to get the types of foods originally agreed upon in the contract because of supply issues, said Sheriff Larry Smith.
The court also approved an amendment between Smith County and Turn Key Health Clinics to hire a second registered nurse for the jail.
Smith said the jail has numerous critically ill patients, and more assistance was needed to help manage the licensed practical nurses, pharmacy assistants and more.
In other business, commissioners also awarded a contract with Grant Works for about $1.5 million to help manage federal coronavirus relief funds.
Moran said the county received about $45 million in relief funding, and commissioners are trying to determine how best to use it. Grant Works will act as a consultant to help the county better understand the federal parameters and changing landscape when it comes to using the money, he added.