Smith County commissioners have named October as Financial Exploitation Prevention Month in the county.
Financial exploitation is when someone else's money or property is used illegally or improperly.
"We come here because a lot of times this is a silent thing that does not have a lot of notice. People don't really know a lot about it,” said Tonya Fuller, community engagement specialist for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran read the resolution Tuesday stating that elderly residents and resdients with disabilities are essential members of the community, and financial abuse among them is widespread.
In 2020, there were 127 cases of financial exploitation in Smith County, Moran said. Financial exploitation is underreported because victims find it difficult to speak out, whether they are ashamed or because they are scared.
Smith County residents have a duty to help those in need, he said.
Andrea Wilson, executive director of People Attempting To Help, also gave commissioners an update on the use of Smith County’s first wave of federal emergency rental assistance program funding.
The first wave given to Smith County was more than $7 million, Moran said, adding that about $500,000 of that amount remains.
Through distributing these funds, PATH has helped more than 1,650 families from getting evicted and 430 landlords in recovering rent, Wilson said. These funds were given to residents who faced hardships due to COVID-19.
At first, PATH believed it could distribute the funds with a staff of three to four people but found the volume of applications for rental assistance was more than expected, she said. It takes seven people to go through and approve or deny all of the applications, she added.
Smith County is above the state average for the amount of funds given to residents and landlords who were affected by COVID-19 in comparison with other areas, Wilson said.
PATH has gone “incredibly beyond what other jurisdictions have done,” Moran said.
PATH has had 600 families apply for funding, Wilson said. Fewer applicants have been seen lately, however.
The second round of federal emergency rental assistance program funding totaling $2.25 million was just received by the county, Moran said.
Commissioners approved to set a deadline of Dec. 31 to apply for rental assistance through PATH.
All remaining funds will be given back to the federal government.
To qualify, applicants must meet annual income limits, have been impacted by COVID-19 and have housing inability, Wilson said. Applicants must provide necessary documentation to PATH to be considered for eligibility. The guidelines can be found tinyurl.com/helpforrent .