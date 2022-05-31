Smith County commissioners Tuesday named June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month and approved adding additional office space in the courthouse to accommodate the incoming 475th District Court.
Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton read a resolution stating that the Texas Adult Protective Services and home case workers in Smith County investigated 1,170 elder or disabled cases of abuse, neglect and/or exploitation in 2021, confirming 597 cases.
“Elderly abuse is grossly underreported because the elderly being abused find it very difficult to tell anyone and are usually ashamed and sometimes afraid,” Hampton read.
It is residents' duty to reach out to those in need and work together as a community to reduce the neglect of elderly and disabled people, she said.
Commissioners also agreed to add space in the area of the District Attorney's Office in advance of the 475th District Court starting operations in January.
Several news employees of the DA's office will be needed for the court, which means more space is needed, said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
The 475th, which was created by House Bill 3774 approved in 2021, will be the fifth district court in Smith County.
Creating space now will allow the county to “stay ahead of the curve,” Moran said. Space will be prepared on the third floor and basement of the courthouse.
The 321st District Court is being moved to the Courthouse Annex, which means more security personnel will be needed, Moran said. In response, commissioners approved reclassifying two vacant detention officer positions and moving them to security positions for the annex.
“Just the volume of folks is one item, and then we certainly understand that since this is going to be a family court, we know tensions can be high when it comes to family matters, and we want to make sure that there's appropriate security personnel beyond just the bailiff in the court,” Moran said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved modifying existing office space for the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler to accommodate growth.
Smith County Purchasing Director Jaye Latch said the request was made “in order to accommodate additional employees in preparation for expansion due to the fact that the center is growing faster than anticipated, and it is likely that the staff will triple in size after the next legislative session.”
The remodel of the center's space is fully funded by the grant from the Texas Department of Licensing and Legislation, Latch said.
“It really speaks volumes about the success of the FCIC already, and if the district attorney were here, I'd congratulate him on that — that's in his direction,” Moran said. “We’re appreciative that they’re doing a great job, and it's recognized across the state, and we’re pretty sure they’re going to want to expand that.”
The state Financial Crimes Intelligence Center opened in January and works to coordinate law enforcement investigations involving credit card skimmers. The statewide center was created by a bill of the 87th Legislature.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, commissioners approved a request from Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley for purchase and installation of a security camera system upgrade through Sydaptic.
The current system is “near the end of its life,” Worley said. The Juvenile Attention Center team was hoping to push through to next year with the current security camera system, but in September, problems began happening and have “dominoed” since, he added.
“We have about 70 cameras that are really vital to safety and security for the kids, so we're asking that you would approve that,” Worley said.
The equipment is proprietary and will hook up to the master control equipment if upgraded with Sydaptic, he said.