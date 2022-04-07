Smith County commissioners named April 5 as Mayor Joe Carlyle Day in recognition of the retiring leader of Troup.
“We’re just blessed in Smith County to have a bevy of great mayors,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said at Tuesday's meeting. “Among the chief of those is Mayor Carlyle, who has done a great job for several years in Troup affecting that community and really affecting Smith County.”
Moran said Carlyle served for about 16 years in city government along with other volunteer work.
Carlyle was born and raised in Troup and has been active not only through local government but also as a firefighter and paramedic, Moran said. As mayor, he has led numerous accomplishments, including new sidewalks, street lights, a renovated park, lower property taxes and more, Moran added.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, who serves Troup, said working with Carlyle has been a “pleasure.”
“It's an honor to have been able to serve our little corner of Smith County in this role,” Carlyle said.
As mayor, Carlyle said he would not have been able to do what he has done without the other council members, the city manager and department heads. A large part of what he did was make “casual recommendations” to the council and city manager to “keep things moving in a forward direction,” he added.
Carlyle said he is grateful for the relationship Troup has formed with the county during his service.
Commissioners on Tuesday also proclaimed April as National County Government Month in Smith County.
This is done each year in conjunction with the national focus on county government, Moran said.
Smith County has set the annual State of the County Address at 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway.
The public is invited. Tickets for this event can be bought through the Tyler Chamber of Commerce at tinyurl.com/stateofsmithcounty .