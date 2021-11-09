Smith County commissioners on Tuesday proclaimed Nov. 7 as Bascom United Methodist Church Day in honor of the church celebrating 164 years.
Bascom United Methodist Church held a ceremony Sunday to celebrate its long history and unveil a marker it received from the Texas Historical Commission, according to the county.
The church founded in 1857 is one of the oldest in Smith County and is an integral part of the community’s heritage, according to the county.
Allison Andrews, pastor at Bascom United Methodist, said other than Marvin United Methodist, her church may be the oldest in the county.
She added that Bascom United Methodist's history mirrors that of other frontier churches as the Methodist faith moved west. The Methodist movement was a revival movement for 250 years then became a denomination in the United States, Andrews said.
“For a church to be 164 years old out of the 250 years that Methodism has been a part of this new world, originally is what they called it, is quite an achievement,” she said.
Andrews said she and those who are a part of Bascom United Methodist are thankful to be recognized by the county and are proud of the church's history.