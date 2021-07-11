Smith County commissioners are hosting citizen input meetings this month to encourage discussion about the second phase of the six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project, which would improve nearly 1,200 miles of road.
Phase one of the bond was approved in a November 2017 election, according to Smith County. The second phase of the bond is now under discussion.
Before the first road bond election, citizen input meetings were held in each of the county’s precincts and proved to be informative, said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
“This is a time when we ask the citizens to tell us how we have done in the first three years, what we need to do better, and what projects are important to them, so that our plan takes into account both objective road data and the on-the-ground reports of our citizens who drive these roads each day,” Moran said.
So far, a meeting has been held for Precinct 2 and Precinct 1.
The first meeting, held on July 6 at the First Baptist Church in Whitehouse, for Precinct 2 informed people of completed projects from phase one and planned projects for phase two.
“I thought it was great,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Carry Nix said. “It was very informative and they asked some really good questions.”
The same topics were discussed at the Precinct 1 meeting on July 8 and are planned to be discussed at meetings for the Precincts 3 and 4 later this July.
The Precinct 1 meeting had a great turnout, Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said. An estimated 40 people showed up to offer their input and ask questions.
“Last night was real positive,” Franklin said. “Several people came with specific roads that they live on or drive each day, and that’s what we want to hear about.”
Having input from the people in the community allows the commissioners to see what roads the people would like improved, he said. It also gives commissioners the opportunity to tell them what they would like to do in the second phase.
Along with answering questions and showing people maps of the roads, Frank Davis, Smith County engineer, was there to offer more insight on the process of fixing roads, Franklin said.
“Most of them seemed like they were very pleased,” he said. “They’re just excited to see us get so much done in a short period of time.”
The six-year working draft road and bridge plan, including maintenance and construction items, can be found at smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/county-road-projects.
Precinct 3, the largest in the county, will have two separate meetings. The remaining precinct meetings are scheduled for:
- Precinct 3: July 15 at Flint Baptist Church, 11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868 West in Flint, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..
- Precinct 4: July 20 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (Old Terminal — Historic Aviation Memorial Museum), 150 Airport Drive, Tyler, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..
Precinct 3: July 29 at Chapel Hill High School, 13172 State Highway 64 East in Tyler, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.