The Smith County Commissioners Court heard three pleas to improve the county's policies regarding mental illness in the jail, including one from a wife of a veteran that's been jailed for nearly four months.
Tara McSwain, wife of 22-year Army veteran Chris McSwain, told commissioners during the public comment portion her husband has lost over 100 pounds in the jail where he's been since Aug. 12.
Since 2002, he's permanently disabled due to traumatic brain injury he sustained during Operation Enduring Freedom in Uzbekistan and later developed severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
"He's deteriorating by the day," she said. "Because of COVID, he haven't seen or talk to him. Letters were returned because they're not allowed to have paper mail in the infirmary."
He has been declared incompetent in court and there are plans for him to transferred to a state facility in attempt to restore him.
She's teamed up with Dalila Reynoso, a community advocate with the Texas Jail Project, over the Thanksgiving weekend for a protest in front of the Smith County Courthouse and to raise awareness for mental health.
She learned that there are 1,400 people waiting ahead of her husband for a treatment facility.
"My husband served his country and TBI is a real thing, and it's something the VA's not quite ready for also because it's just a new problem in society," she said.
Tara McSwain added that she knows her husband can't come home, but he needs a place to get the necessary care.
"He's declined so much that he's going to have to be put in a place. The jailers are working, they're short-staffed, there's COVID in there," Tara McSwain said. "My husband's a proper candidate to catch it. We need to get him and other veterans out and the non-veterans with the TBIs and major mental health problems. Now, he’s discarded and criminalized in the Smith County Jail."
Reynoso also spoke to implore the county to look into the issues of mental illness and come up with policy procedures to "protect this most vulnerable citizen."
She noted that inmates with mental illness are feeling more isolated under COVID-19 restrictions, noting 20 to 25 percent of inmates have some form of mental illness in the Smith County Jail.
"We are greatly concerned about their conditions and the jail’s ability to keep them safe in the current pandemic that we are experiencing severe staff shortage," Reynoso said.
Another speaker, Tyler Russell, stated the need to find ways to treat inmates suffering from mental health issues. He asked that these issues get addressed in future meetings.
"Smith County Jail has become a substitute for mental health care facilities," Russell said. "Chris McSwain is a veteran who served our country; his PTSD has been criminalized and he goes without the care he needs. We cannot afford to criminalize mental illness."
After the three made their comments, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran expressed his sympathies but noted the commissioners court is restrained to act based on statute.
"As sympathetic as I am to a lot of what was mentioned I do want to make sure the public understands this commissioners court cannot solve many of the issues that were raised today," Moran said. "Those issues are simply issues that have to be addressed in the other independently elected offices that exist in the county."
He mentioned the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County District Attorney's Office as two of those entities.