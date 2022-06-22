Smith County's history of quick debt repayment has put it in a position for future bonds that are put up for election, an official told commissioners on Tuesday.
With Smith County voters having passed one bond for roads and bridges last November and the potential for a new courthouse to be on the next November ballot, Smith County Commissioners looked at these things from the debt perspective.
Voters approved a $45 million bond for Phase 2 of the county road and bridge project and could pass a $160 million bond for a new courthouse if it is put on the November ballot. With these two things in mind, commissioners were shown a presentation with preliminary information about where the county is financially and what taxes would look like compared to other counties.
Steven Adams, managing director at Specialized Public Finance, gave a presentation to commissioners Tuesday. With the passing of bonds such as the road and bridge project, voters are approving a debt that has to be paid off.
The issuance of bond proceeds for the road and bridge project and courthouse were broken up into three increments by Specialized Public Finance. These include:
For the road and bridge bond
- Summer of 2023: issuance of bond proceeds for $18 million
- Summer of 2024: issuance of bond proceeds for $20 million
- Summer 2025: issuance of bond proceeds of $7 million
For the potential courthouse
- Summer of 2023: issuance of bond proceeds for $53 million
- Summer of 2024: issuance of bond proceeds for $53 million
- Summer of 2025: issuance of bond proceeds for $54 million
One thing that impacts numbers when it comes to debt is how fast the assessed valuation, which is used to determine property taxes, grows. This number will not be determined officially until later this year.
When coming up with tax rates to pay off the debt, a higher interest rate was projected and a “conservative growth estimate for the countries assessed valuation was used, said Adams.
With assumptions based on this, two models were created. One where the interest and sinking tax rate, which is used to pay debt service, was at 0.0725 cents and another one where the rate was 0.0775 cents.
By increasing your tax rate a little more, 0.0775 cents, about $4.2 million could be saved in interest due to the county being able to pay off the debt faster, Adams said.
When it comes to county tax rates, they are typically broken up into two parts including the I&S and Maintenance and operating, which can only be used for operations and maintenance. Together these make up an overall tax rate.
In 2011 the I&S rate was at 0.0362 cents and for M&O at 2.877 cents for a total of 3.239 cents. Today, I&S is at 2.45 cents and M&O is at 3.105 cents for a total of 3.350 cents.
“That's pretty small in terms of a tax rate increase,” Adams said. “It's almost the same, it's only a penny or so increase.”
Compared to other surrounding counties, Smith County is only higher than Gregg County, but these two counties have some of the lowest tax rates in the state for their size, Adams said.
When looking at counties comparable in size to Smith County such as Brazos County, Ellis County and others, Smith still has the lowest tax rate, he said.
Historically, Smith County has been able to maintain a “fairly level” I&S rate by paying off debt, Adams said.
“Smith County, even though it has a low tax rate, it's still been able to pay off a lot of its debt a lot sooner than most of these other counties who often extended it 20 or 30 years, which is generally the case,” Adams said. “That has left Smith County in a good position for any future bonds that are put up for election.”
At this time, the existing debt of the county from the road and bridge bond and the potential for a courthouse bond could be paid off by 2031, he said.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said a big takeaway would be that because the county has done well managing the budget, paying off debts sooner and trying to reduce interest on bonds it helps shorten long term cost to voters and manage the I&S amount.
This discussion was intended to help commissioners understand what paying off these debts may look like prior to the fist extended county budget workshop nest week during commissioners court.
Commissioners also received a presentation in regards to delinquent tax collection from Jim Lanbeth, partner at Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson.
When looking at Smith County’s property tax collection rate over a five year period it shows an average of 101.1%. A good collection rate equates to a high bond rating, keeps the cost of borrowing down and helps the county set a lower tax rate, Lanbeth said.
Since 2016 Lanbeth said Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson have filed 1,452 lawsuits on 2,597 accounts in the counts. When filing a lawsuit for property taxes, the goal is “to get them paid,” he said.
Currently there are 497 pending lawsuits, he said.
If not paid, the properties go up for tax sale, Linebarger said. It is not common to sell anything that is owner occupied property, he said, but typically abandoned.
Since 2016 those properties that do end up going to tax sale do provide “pretty large collections,” Linebarger said. In five years these sales have resulted in about $3.6 million for 871 sold properties.
With the way that the tax calendar works at this time collections are being made on 2020 taxes, Linebarger said. The delinquent tax calendar is:
- Jan 1: the appraisal district puts value on properties and names owners of properties
- July 25: appraisal district certifies appraisal rate
- Between Oct. 1 to 31: tax office begins collecting taxes
New calendar year starts
- Jan. 31: last day to pay without penalties and interest
- Feb. 1: taxes are delinquent on this date
- May 1: Notice of collection penalty is mailed. If not paid on or before July 1 taxes are going to get turned over to delinquent tax attorneys
- July 1: delinquent taxes are turned over to Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson.