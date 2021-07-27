The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday gave updates on some bigger changes made to the fiscal year 2022 budget that was first presented about a month ago.
Michell Allcon, interim Smith County elections administrator, talked about the changes being made in the budget in regards to the elections office.
For the most part, the election equipment is wonderful, but there tends to be problems with the hardware for the poll books, she said.
The hardware breaks and can be difficult when the election judges are trying to put it together before an election, which is the busiest time when a lot of pressure is on them, Allcon said.
She has looked into and talked with the Information Technology Department about the Election Systems and Software ExpressPoll, which is an electronic poll book, Allcon said. In total, the equipment would cost about $130,000.
ES&S is the same vendor they use for other election equipment, so the move would standardize the equipment used and save about $3,000, she said. The equipment is also much smaller, which would help to have fewer items on the table for judges to work with.
When the current check-in equipment was purchased years ago, ES&S did not have a product to check people in, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
Moran said the county was told the elections office could get the voting machines from ES&S, but for the poll check-in book, another vendor was needed.
With two different vendors, it is more difficult to make sure that the equipment is working well together, Allcon said. She added that the ES&S ExpressPoll would help eliminate human error.
“What we found over time was having two vendors trying to marry their software became difficult,” Moran said. “When you have an issue, you have one vendor pointing fingers here and one vendor pointing fingers here.”
Updating to these ES&S ExpressPoll would provide uniformity and ensure more accuracy for our poll books, he said.
Other things added to the budget for the elections department include an increase in temporary salary and some funds for miscellaneous items, such as shelving and office furniture.
The progress of year three of the road and bridge bond project was also discussed at the meeting.
“The 12-month period ended at the end of May and we want to find out how last year went,” Moran said. “That will help us understand how we’re continuing to do on this bond program. It’s a way for us to remain transparent and accountable for all that we’re doing.”
The two major categories being looked at are the major reconstruction category and the overlay construction projects, Frank Davis, Smith County engineer, said.
For major construction in year three, 16.5 miles of road was completed, 9.8 miles are still under construction or contracted and 15 miles are in that same area.
For year two, 7.2 miles of road was completed and a 1.5-mile project at Whisperings Road in Lindale is still under construction due to delays.
For year one, a total of 15 miles of road was completed.
Taking all categories into consideration, overall, 59.5 miles of road was completed in year one and 35.46 miles of road was completed in year two, Davis said.
By the completion of phase one of the road and bridge bond, the county is looking at having 200 miles of road fixed.
In the next year, there are 15 miles of major reconstruction roads planned.