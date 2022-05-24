Smith County Commissioners have approved another agreement to house inmates out of the county.
This week the county entered into an agreement with Titus County to house inmates in its facility at a cost of $45 per inmate per day.
As of this week 10 female inmates have been transferred to Titus County Jail, said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Only female inmates are being transferred at this time and five more were scheduled to be transferred Tuesday.
“We appreciate Titus County working on this with us,” Moran said. “It gives a little bit more (of a) relief valve to make sure that we don't bump up against that population max.”
In March, commissioners entered into an agreement with LaSalle Corrections to send inmates to their facilities in Haskell and Bonham in order to help solve Smith County Jail’s overpopulation issues.
After entering the agreement with LaSalle Corrections, 40 inmates were sent to their facilities. Since this initial transfer no more inmates have been sent to LaSalle Corrections, said Smith County Jail Chief Deputy Keith January.
Currently there are 14 inmates left in the LaSalle Correctional facilities, January said. The rest have been transferred to Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The Smith County Jail's population is 1,073 right now, and there are an additional 47 out of county inmates, according to January. The max population of the jail is 1,065.
When approving budget transfers for the county Moran mentioned transferring additional professional fees from the capital improvement fund for both the construction of the new road and bridge facility and to study what another jail expansion phase would look like.
The jail expansion study is, “not intended to be an immediate issue, but as you guys know, I like to do a lot of prior planning long before we have the need for it,” Moran told the commissioners. “I think it’d be smart for our court to undertake that now so we know what the solution looks like.”
Moran said he thinks it would be smart for the court to undertake the idea of a jail expansion now, so they know what a solution will look like.
“I don't want this court in three or four or five or six or seven years from now to get to the point where you need it and all of a sudden we need nine months or a year lead time to figure out what the solution is,” Moran said. “I'd like to go ahead and have that solution begun and start so you can pull it off the shelf when and if you need it down the road.”
Moran added that he would like to see jail expansion planning beginning within the next year.
There are a lot of things in place to help reduce the current jail population including the addition of the 475th District Court coming in January, Moran said. According to Smith County’s website, there are more than 600 Smith County jail inmates awaiting felony trials and only district courts have the jurisdiction to dispose of any felony cases.
“We’ve got a good handle on (population) right now and when we get to January I think that's going to come down,” Moran said. “We’re also doing some other activities that hopefully will bring about some changes in operations generally across the board to help us bring that population down.”
Moran said this will be a long-term process.
“It’s not an immediate ask and it's certainly not trying to project that this is going to happen overnight – not at all,” Moran said. “Just trying to stay ahead of the planning curve and I know that government is a slower process and want to keep you guys ahead of the curve.”
During the meeting, commissioners also renewed an agreement with Trane USA for preventative maintenance for HVAC chilled water and boiler systems.
This is a two-year agreement for HVAC systems at the Cotton Belt building, courthouse, courthouse annex and the central jail, said Smith County Purchasing Director Jaye Latch. The first year of the agreement is $25,540 and the second year will be $24,780.
Commissioners also approved the repair of the roof at the courthouse annex after experiencing leaks and named May Older American Month.