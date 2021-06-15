The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday held a workshop discussing plans for the estimated $45 million the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The ARPA provides $350 billion in total and $65.1 billion for counties for state and local fiscal recovery.
Half of Smith County's $45 million will be received once the application has been verified by the U.S. Treasury and the other half approximately a year later.
Commissioners last week covered some parameters of ARPA, but had a more detailed discussion this Tuesday over parameters, potential priorities, potential timeline and the process for determining how the funds will be used.
“What I'm giving you today certainly is not the panacea of possibilities, but it's trying to frame for you those larger possibilities that have been mentioned in the documents that I have been reading," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
Counties have the jurisdiction to be creative with the ARPA funds provided, but still have to remain within the five eligible uses of the funds which include:
- Support public health expenditures.
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency.
- Replace lost public sector revenue.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers.
- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“When you're dealing with unexpected funds with lots of opportunities and parameters, these types of workshops are really important,” Moran said. “We need to grasp the outer parameters of what is possible, and we need to talk through and walk through that process.”
Prioritization of the potential projects for the funds are broken up into three brackets as of now, the most important being in the first.
The first bracket includes replacing county lost revenue and reimbursing the county for COVID-19 expenses, road and bridge infrastructure, courthouse construction and regional mental health facility and services.
“I'm not going to be in a hurry with this, I want to be sure that we do our due diligence, that we are prepared and we make a wise, informed decision as we get there,” Moran said.
Talking through the possibilities is crucial to make sure Smith County is being good stewards of the taxpayers' money and that no opportunity to help the community is missed, he said.
Moran said suggested principles to guide the commissioners decision for the ARPA funds stem from chances to use the funds where a need already exists or would exist beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a way that would help local taxpayers.
Making the process of this decision transparent, reliable and available to the public will provide the best outcome, Moran said.
The suggested process includes an internal task force to vet ideas from the community, a website with information and coordination with cities and the Tyler Economic Development Council.
There is still work to be done on each of the ideas presented. At the time, no workshop is scheduled, but when more meaningful information to ask about or provide an update on arises, one will be held, Moran said.
By the end of the week, a website landing page found through the commissioners court subpage on the Smith County website will be available.
This site will include information talked about, updates, links, guidelines and other information put out by the federal government. There will also be opportunities to provide feedback to the commissioners or the task force.
Other topics covered in this meeting included:
- Approval of a public safety communications systems interlocal agreement between Smith County and Harris County.
- Approval of final plat of the Medina Addition, Precinct 3.
- Approval of final plat of Cedarwood Place, Precinct 3.