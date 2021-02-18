The Smith County Commissioners Court will hold its rescheduled meeting on Friday afternoon virtually to vote on the extension of the county's emergency disaster declaration related to snowy and icy conditions.
Due to the winter storm, all non-emergency Smith County offices are closed through Friday and are expected to return to normal Monday.
The commissioners court meeting scheduled for Tuesday originally was moved to Friday morning, but it will now be held virtually Friday afternoon due to wintry weather.
This virtual meeting will have one item on its agenda: voting to extend the emergency disaster declaration signed by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Sunday. Under state law, a disaster declaration can only remain in effect for seven days unless extended by the commissioners court.
"Because of the ongoing nature of the winter weather event and expected countywide response efforts that will continue beyond Saturday, February 20, it is imperative to continue the disaster declaration beyond the seven-day period through ratification by the Commissioners Court," the statement from Smith County read. "This action will continue to allow Smith County to have access to all possible resources to respond to the winter weather event."
People can view the virtual Friday meeting on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCB8fVUFpVAw7yR5Zyikdrtw?view_as=subscriber.