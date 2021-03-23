The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a resolution of support for a bill in the state legislature that, if approved, would bring an additional district court to Smith County.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said state Rep. Matt Schaefer, who represents most of Smith County, filed House Bill 3822, which would create a fifth district court of general jurisdiction in Smith County.
The commissioners court determined the need for a new district court was necessary while planning for a new courthouse. While planning that process, the commissioners and Moran discussed what types of courts would be needed, as well as how many.
“We looked back at the analysis of many studies, even going back to 1999, all of which concluded since 1999, that we needed more than one district court to help us out and that just hasn’t happened over the course of 21 years or 22 years,” Moran said. “We have talked for a number of years now about the percentage of individuals that are being detained presently in our jail, that are called pre-trial felonies."
According to Moran, there are about 400 to 425 Smith County Jail inmates awaiting trial for a felony charge out of about 850 to 900 total inmates.
“Those are individuals that were sitting in jail, waiting for a trail on their felony charge, now that’s important because although we have a number of courts in Smith County; justice of the peace courts, the county court which is my court, county courts at law, the only courts that are allowed to try those cases are district courts," Moran said.
Smith County currently has four district courts. Three of those are for civil and criminal cases and one is dedicated to family law.
“We have not had a newly created district court since 1977, when the population in Smith County was approximately 100,000. We are now approaching 240,000, so you're talking about a significant difference, in one judge to per 25,000 to now one judge to 38 or 40,000 ratio in Smith County,” Moran said. “Even during COVID-19, the need for the district court has been exacerbated and been increased,” Moran said.
However, the court also did analysis pre-COVID-19. Court members said every county has experienced an increase of pre-trial felonies in their jails, but the need has been there before COVID-19, according to the analysis.
Moran said he fully supported Schaefer in filing this bill and he hopes the bill will pass.
“We have full support of the trial judges on this measure as well,” Moran said.
He asked to support a resolution to send to the committee chair, who will review the legislation. Moran said if they could show unified local support, it would go a long way in obtaining the new district court.
Moran said the goal is to alleviate special issues in the county jail and to find a space to place the new district court. One alternative Moran mentioned was to get a visiting court set up for about a year, to bring down the numbers immediately in pre-trial felonies.
The analysis of creating a new district court, according to Moran, showed the endeavor could cost about $1.2 million. This includes supporting staff, the need to add prosecutors for the court and clerks in the district court's office.
Other actions
The commissioners court also approved the revisions to the court's rules of decorum.
The major change included authorizing public comments on specific agenda items. A new public participation form is also being introduced, which will be available in person and online. Previously, people could only speak on future agenda items, but on the new form, they can only speak on current agenda items.
“The purpose of the commissioners court meeting is to deliberate and decide on matters of county business that the public has had prior notice of. It becomes difficult when over time, we have speakers that talk about things that we don’t have prior notice of, we’re not able to engage in a conversation with them, facts may be incorrect, but we can’t fact check everything from the bench on the immediacy of that issue,” Moran said.
The best process for introducing new agenda items, according to Moran, is to contact a commissioner and to speak to them about the issue.
The court also set a public hearing to discuss the closure of 413 feet of County Road 249. The public hearing will be held on April 13 at 9:30 a.m.
Commissioners approved the addendum to the contract for 5310 Mobility Management Services and Transportation Services between Smith County. The 5310 grant provided transportation to the elderly and the disabled throughout Smith County.
The addendum is to allow the transportation service, NDMJ, Ltd., to be reimbursed for operation expenses they’ve incurred since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the 5310 grant was submitted, there wasn’t a pandemic anticipated, so in the midst of the pandemic, the Texas Department of Transportation has allowed for certain reimbursement of expenses only if it is allowable under the 5310 agreement. There was no financial impact to Smith County with the addendum's approval.
Moran said it was a great benefit to the community. Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton thanked NDMJ for their assistance in transporting citizens to the COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week.
The court also approved the order authorizing San Jacinto Day firework sales within the county.
The commissioners court also approved the extension of the county-wide clean up program, which is expected to take place from May 3 to 29.
“We’ve had great success with this program in the past couple of years. Last year, we did it for two months. It was a lot of people taking a lot of loads out there so we’re going back to one month this year,” Moran said.