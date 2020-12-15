During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Smith County Commissioners Court heard an update from the county's pretrial and personal bond office to clear up any misconceptions about how the office works.
The purpose of the pretrial release office is to determine appropriate bonds for jail inmates to be potentially released by a judge and to assist in reducing the jail population pursuant to Jail Standard Compliance, according to the Smith County website.
The office staff will also supervise people released on a personal bond to help assure court appearances and give information to the court about violations of court-ordered release conditions.
Pretrial and Personal Bond Office Director Gary Pinkerton explained to the commissioners court that the pretrial release office will contact an inmate who has not reached out to a bail bondsman, complete an investigation over their background and then drop off the information to the judge.
He said the pretrial office recommends bonds for most of its investigations given to a judge, but it's up to the judge if the bond is approved in the end.
"It's up the judge to make the determination," Pinkerton said, adding that 70% of people suggested for pre-trial release are rejected at the court level.
He said a judge will set an arrested person's bond based on their criminal history and the probable cause warrant.
"When a person comes to jail, we have compassion for them," he said. "I don't have authority to waive any type of fee."
Also on Tuesday, the court heard a proposal from a Tyler artist wanting to use a vacant, county-owned building, located at 218 E. Line Street, for a street art festival in March.
Gemini Garza addressed the commissioners about the festival set for March 20 in downtown Tyler. He said there are vendors and sponsorships for the event, and several artists from bigger cities are expected to come.
He said the art pieces will be socially acceptable for all ages, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. After using the building for the festival, Garza said the art on the building could be painted over.
"We aspire to inspire a brand new generation of artists," Garza said. "My vision is to have Tyler become an art hub for East Texas."
The court did not give a formal approval or denial at this time, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran explained. He said there could be issues of using a government-owned building for artwork.
"The idea of an art festival is appealing to the court," Moran said. "When government steps in, it's a different ball game. We're trying to walk that fine line."
Thomas Wilson, of the Smith County District Attorney's Office, suggested using a committee to determine what would be acceptable for the building.
Moran said he will work with Wilson on how to get a committee together to determine what content the artists could create.
The court also approved a lease agreement between East Texas Veteran’s Community Council and Smith County for the lease of office space at Camp V, also known as Community Assisted Military Personnel and Veterans, for Smith County Veterans Services.
Michael Cichowicz, CAMP V executive director, said the purpose of the nonprofit is to provide more resources for veterans in a one-stop shop.
With this lease agreement, a county veterans services officer will be at CAMP V's resource center, located at 3212 W. Front Street in Tyler, twice a week.