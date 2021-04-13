The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a few road and bridge to improve current roadways.
Commissioners also approved the action to award a contract for the bids including the bridge replacement for County Road 285 and County Road 1125 and road improvements to County Road 292.
County Engineer Frank Davis said the bridge replacement project on CR 285 and CR 1125 are being replaced in preparation for future road projects. He said five bidders were received for the project. The low bidder was Stateline Construction company from Quitman. They bid $1.3 million.
“We researched them. They do work for TxDOT and have replaced several bridges here in the county," Davis said.
The improvements were approved for CR 292, which will be completed by the lowest bidder, Texana Land and Asphalt, for $766,876.35.
The roadways of Lindsey Crossing Addition, unit three, which include Lindsey Garden drive and Windsor Park drive, precinct one, were added onto the Smith County road maintenance system.
There was also a change order to the construction contract with Texana Land and Asphalt company for road improvements on County Road 2177 through State Highway 110 through the Cherokee County line.
“This project was for the improvements of County Road 177. During the construction of that, we have some savings on some line items on there. We want to take advantage of this contract with Texana. We were looking at additionally paving CR 2173, that’s about 1.9 miles of roadway, for the additional $55,471 on this change order, we can have almost two miles of roadway paved, so we think this is a very good addition for this contract and we recommend approval,” Davis said.
“As we save some money on other projects and because we have this project ongoing with Texana Land and Asphalt, we can actually just pay a little bit more and get a whole lot more done on this particular contract,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
The payment of overtime accrued by the road and bridge department was also approved by the commissioners court.
The court also approved a resolution proclaiming April 11 to 17, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and National Animal Control Officer appreciation Week in Smith County.
Two new members were appointed to the Smith County Animal Shelter Advisory Committee for a term of two years which began April 1 this year and ends March 31, 2023. With the addition of the new members, there are now eight serving on the board.
The court also approved the reclassification and modification of the Information Technology pay scale, which will allow for an open position in information technology to create a Geographic Information System management position.
This has to do with mapping in the county, which determines voting systems and centers, as well as law enforcement and first responders and more. The spokesperson for the department said there is a tremendous backlog of work that needs to be done as well as critical projects to be completed.