The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday named this Saturday, June 12 as “Celebrating Women Veterans Day” in Smith County.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton read the resolution, which adopted the “Celebrating Women's Veterans Day" in the county, to the court to celebrate women veterans.
“This is near and dear to my heart," Hampton said. "My sister served four tours in the army, so to think of our ladies that have gone on and been in battles and taken care of health care for our veterans is just wonderful.”
She said that women's military service is often overlooked.
The resolution said Smith County honors the sacrifices women veterans have made for the country by recognizing and celebrating their service.
Beverly Russell, a United States Air Force veteran, discussed the pride she and other female veterans have.
“Each of the women here, and every women veteran that you might cross paths with, could talk to you about their experience and serving this nation, and about how proud we were to wear the uniform," Russell said.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran recognized women veterans in the audience and had them gather for a photograph to commemorate the passing of the resolution.
Other actions taken during this meeting include:
- Approval for the county to assess a mandatory payment rate of 4.7% for the Smith County Local Provider Participation Fund, which is made up of payments from health care providers for the county to fund intergovernmental transfers and care for those who can’t afford health care.
- Approval of the engagement agreement with Gollob, Morgan, Peddy PC for the fiscal year of 2021, and allow Moran to sign related documentation. "This is a double check, or a triple check, on our processes, on the financial systems we have internally, on how we us the money on the procedures and processes we use from department to department to make sure we use the money given to us by the citizens of this county in an efficient and legal way,” Moran said.
- Approval to ratify an engagement agreement with S&P Global Ratings to conduct annual bond rating review, and allow Moran to sign related documentation. According to Moran, this is something necessary and helps people understand the county is fiscally responsible.
- Approval to ratify approval of necessary documentation required receipt of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. A discussion of the uses of these funds and their uses will be discussed further next week.
- Approval for roof replacement on the storage building located at 301 E. Locust St. and acceptance of a contract bid from S&S Roofing.
- Delay on final plat of the Almaraz Subdivision in Precinct 2, and approval of final plat of the Reserve at Garden Valley in Precinct 4.
- Approval to adopt a resolution supporting approval of the bids for the sale of struck-off properties.