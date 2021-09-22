Smith County commissioners Tuesday agreed to consider giving 10% of the county's federal stimulus funding to Tyler's two hospitals.
The county received $45.2 million in stimulus funding, and County Judge Nathaniel Moran asked the court to consider funneling $4.52 million of that to UT Health Tyler and Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
Moran said he would like to see $2 million go to each of the hospitals for nurse retention and the remaining amount for emergency room operations.
COVID-19 case numbers in June were nothing like they are now, he said. At this time, hospitalizations related to the virus are around 35%, while in June they were at almost 4% .
The Texas Department of State Health numbers show that, in June, the number of patients in Smith County with COVID-19 was about 55 to 70, but as of this past week, the patient count is around 750.
Jason Proctor, president of Christus Trinity Mother Francis, said the two major hospitals in Smith County provide health care to 41 counties and about 2 million people. A decision to help with funding would impact many people, patients and caregivers, he said.
UT Health CEO Vicki Briggs said both hospitals are on divert. This means the facilities are so overwhelmed that they have to share and take patients wherever they can.
“We have not had a day yet that has been easier,” Briggs said. “They're all getting harder.”
Proctor said Christus Trinity Mother Francis had 110 people die of COVID-19 in September. Nurses and caregivers are having to bear the burden, seeing the patients they wanted to get better die.
“They want to see their patients go home, and the happiness on their families' faces and the relief because they're better,” he said. “When you can't feel that as a caregiver, it hurts you, and it digs at you and it just wears you out emotionally, not to mention how physically exhausting this is.”
Briggs said in her 40 years working in health care, she has never seen anything like this.
“Circumstances have changed dramatically, which means we need to react,” Moran said.
During the past eight weeks, the county has worked to help bring relief to its hospitals, Moran said. Nurses were requested from the state, and an infusion center was added at the UT Health North Campus .
Of the about 160 nurses requested for UT Health and about 230 for Christus, each hospital only received about 50, he said. The infusion center helps around 70 patients a day, but neither of those additions are enough to efficiently relieve hospitals.
Moran said the money for nurse retention is needed because a lot of nurses have gone elsewhere or had to step away from their positions because of the exhaustion associated with caring for COVID-19 patients. He added that he wants to show them they are appreciated and reward them for staying.
If funding is approved, hospitals would be able to run the retention programs as they want as long as they are following general parameters set by the county.
Hospitals will be asked to commit to an eight-week period where they keep track of who is and is not eligible and certify with the county what the total eligibility amount is.
“We’ve talked about investment in capital projects over and over again, and this is no doubt an investment in human capital where they have already provided an investment into our community,” he said.
Commissioners again will take up the topic at their Sept. 28 meeting.