Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday called for a bond election in November for the second phase of the Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project to continue bettering almost 1,200 miles of roads.
Several citizen input meetings have been held prior to this decision for Smith County residents to offer their input about phase one and what they would like to see in phase 2 of the project.
Phase two will be the completion of a six-year plan to improve county roads and bridges. Phase one, which was a $39.5 million bond, passed back in November 2017 by 73% of the voters.
By the end of the first phase, more than 250 miles of road will have been reconstructed or repaved.
As phase one of the project reaches its end, commissioners are calling an election for phase two to see if voters want to continue with the improvement of nearly 1,200 miles of road.
The bond on this Nov. 2 election will be for $45 million. In this phase, an expected 283 miles of road will be improved in the next three years.
This amount is for both the funds paid for with cash out of the county budget and the amount spent annually for county maintenance programs.
The approval of this bond will increase Smith County taxes by 0.76 of a penny, which would equal about $15 more per year in taxes for someone who owns a $200,000 home.
There are three major work categories included in phase 2 of the road and bridge project. These areas include reconstruction, base stabilization and overlay, and overlay projects.
After receiving feedback from the public, more roads have been added to the plans for phase 2. With the addition of new roads, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the county will be contributing an additional $11 million in cash, equaling a total of $56 million for phase 2.
This addition will bring the total miles of the road improved in both phases 1 and 2 to about 500 miles.
Frank Davis, Smith County engineer, said planned work for phase 2 of the bond if passed, will always be changing, depending on road conditions.
The work done in phase 1 and the planned work for phase 2 along with maps of completed and planned work can be found at smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/county-road-projects.
The miles of roads completed and planned for each precinct are:
- Precinct 1 includes Flint, Noonday and Bullard and has 296 miles of roads. There are 68 miles of overlay/reconstruction work planned for Phase 2, while 55 miles of roads were improved in Phase 1.
- Precinct 2 includes Whitehouse, Troup and Arp and has 219 miles of roads. There are 46 miles of overlay/reconstruction work planned for Phase 2, while 42 miles of roads were improved in Phase 1.
- Precinct 3 includes Lindale and Winona and has 510 miles of roads. There are 138 miles of overlay/reconstruction work planned for Phase 2, while 63 miles of roads were improved in Phase 1.
- Precinct 4 is in the northwest part of the county and includes mostly the city of Tyler, and 144 miles of county roads. There are 31 miles of overlay/reconstruction work planned for Phase 2, while 39 miles of roads were improved in Phase 1