Smith County commissioners Tuesday heard a presentation about restarting a program that would license county animal control officers as peace officers.
Amber Greene, animal control and shelter supervisor, said her employees are responsible for loose animals, animal bites and cruelty cases. She added that they protect people and property from uncontrolled animals.
She said with those duties and others, it's important for animal control officers to be well trained to better serve the community.
When animal control was under the fire marshal's office years ago, animal control officers would undergo training to become licensed peace officers, and she would like to relaunch that program, Greene said.
As licensed peace officers, animal control officers would be able to handle issues such as animal cruelty cases from arrest to prosecution rather than bringing in other department, such as the sheriff's office, she said.
Right now, animal control officers have to request assistance from a deputy to investigate possible animal cruelty cases.
“This is twice the time needed to prosecute a crime and twice the expense,” she said. “This is all time and money spent which could be cut in half if the (animal control officers) could do it all.”
Greene said Fire Marshal Jay Brooks indicated the academy training would be free to the county as well as to the animal control officers.
With each animal control officer going through the academy one at a time, licensing all of them as peace officers would take about four years, she said. It takes 18 weeks to get through the academy, and about a month break is taken in between each licensing period.
Even as licensed peace officers, Greene said the animal control officers "will still strictly do animal control calls.”
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the sheriff's office gets numerous animal complaints 24/7, and help is needed.
While the sheriff’s office is happy to help when it can, “We’re trying to focus on the human aspect of the needs of the county and let animal control focus on the animals,” Smith said.
Greene's request was only for discussion Tuesday and will be brought back before the court at a later date.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved the 2022 primary, primary runoff, general and special elections use agreement for facilities participating in early and Election Day voting.
Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator, said the contract basically states that the facilities will be ready for use during the 2022 election, including special elections.
The contract has been formed because during discussion with Smith County party chairs, they “mentioned that occasionally there is a location that backs out last minute, and they wanted a contract in place to try to ensure that doesn't happen unless there are extenuating circumstances,” Allcon said.