The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Tyler Pipe Company to make enhancements to the facility.
The request was for an 80%, five-year tax abatement that would allow Tyler Pipe to invest approximately $36 million in enhancements. The company has not requested a tax abatement since 2001.
Investments made will include the replacement and improvement of equipment at the facility, Dr. Felecia Herndon, executive vice president of finance and operations for Tyler Economics Development Council, said.
“This will be the first major improvements they’ve done out there in about 10 years, so we are excited to assist them with this new project,” Herndon said.
Tyler Pipe has been a part of the community since its start in 1935 as a private company, and was later acquired by McWane Enterprises in 1995, she said.
McWane Enterprises is one of America’s largest manufacturers of iron waterworks and plumbing products with over 25 facilities throughout North America and globally.
Tyler Pipe has 368 full-time employees currently and it expects to add an additional 12 employees this year, Herndon said. Employees make approximately $21 per hour.
Along with the 12 more positions opening up, Tyler Pipe has already hired 40 other employees in expectation of the expansion project, Greg Simmons, plant manager of Tyler Pipe, said.
Construction is expected to begin this year.
County commissioners also voted to apply for phase two of the U.S. Department of Treasury, Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The Department of Treasury has allowed for a second round that has to be applied for by the end of October and would extend through Sept. 30, 2025 Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
Money is currently being received from phase one of the ERA program, he said. The county can apply for a second round of funds, and if approved they will have the choice to accept them or not.
Approximately $5 million is projected to come in.
Additionally, commissioners accepted a real estate contract between Smith County and ALDCO, LLC.
Property located on 219 E. Ferguson in Tyler will be purchased with this $218,000 contract.
“It is in connection with acquisition of property on this kind of east side of the square for our future courthouse,” Moran said.