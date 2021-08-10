Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved the proposed tax rate for the fiscal year 2022.
Like in fiscal year 2021, the tax rate will be 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said keeping the county tax rate steady allows them to continue maintaining a low tax rate while also providing great service to the citizens of the county.
“Our focus is to get the use of taxpayer dollars right,” he said. “In the end, if we use the money wisely, the rate will take care of itself.
During commissioners court on Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the Annex Building located at 200 E. Ferguson St., a public hearing will be held for the proposed budget. Another meeting will happen at 5:30 p.m. on the same day and at the same location.
A big theme for the fiscal year 2022 budget is the support of law enforcement. Moran themed the budget “In the Blue.”
The salaries for law enforcement are set to increase overall. For example, starting pay for an entry level detention officer will go from $33,620 annually to $41,500.
“These moves are intended to attract and retain the very best throughout our law enforcement offices,” Moran said.
The fiscal year 2022 budget will also focus on roads and bridges. The dedicated tax rate for the Road and Bridge Department will increase from 3.5 cents to 3.75 cents. This increase is expected to generate $1.692 million in fiscal year 2022.
Other important things in the new budget include the purchase of a new road and bridge facility and replacement of old road and bridge equipment along with increasing staffing to provide support services to elected offices and departments among other things.
The proposed budget will be filed this week and the commissioners court is set to officially vote on the budget on Sept. 7. The approved budget for fiscal year 2022 would go into effect on Oct. 1.
Once the proposed budget is filed by the end of this week, it can be found at smith-county.com/government/departments/auditor/financials/adopted-budgets.
More information about Smith County's tax rate can be found at smith-county.com/government/departments/auditor/financials.