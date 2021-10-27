Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a program allowing jurors in criminal cases to receive psychological counseling.
“This authorized the county to begin a program to help jurors who have to view or hear graphic information as part of their process as a member of the grand jury or the member of a jury in a criminal case,” said Thomas Wilson, Smith County assistant district attorney.
This new program is associated with House Bill 4173, which went into effect Jan. 1. HB 4173 states, “A commissioners court may approve a program in which a crime victim liaison or victim assistance coordinator may offer not more than 10 hours of post-investigation or post-trial psychological counseling for a person.” People who have served as a grand jury member or a juror in a criminal case and heard graphic evidence or testimony are eligible, according to HB 4173. Participants cannot request counseling past 180 days after the grand jury or jury was dismissed.
This program is not something the county is required to do, Wilson said.
“Based on some of the testimony that was provided in a recent trial, our office felt like this was something that would be a good thing to help jurors who sacrifice sometimes weeks or months and are required by law to hear and see very graphic images and testimony,” he said. “We think this would be a good thing to support jurors who are the backbone of our criminal justice system.”
County Judge Nathaniel Moran voiced support for the program. Jurors play a vital part in the justice system and make tough decisions, so it's important to support them, he added.
During his time as an attorney, Moran said he worked on civil cases, which this program does not apply to, and he saw testimonies move people in a positive or negative way. He added that he couldn’t imagine what jurors in a criminal case hear and see.
“My personal experience would say that there's a number of folks that go through criminal trials as jurors that are going to need this.” Moran said.
Engagement in this program does not necessarily mean that the county has to continue doing it, he said. If it does not go well, it can be brought back to court for reevaluation.
Commissioners also recognized three employees in the Smith County Adult Probation Department for their years of service during the meeting. These employees included:
- Dianna Cunninghan, pre-sentence investigation writer, 10 years.
- Shaira Lassai, supervisor for the transfer and pre-sentence investigation units, five years
- Halie Melot, supervisor, five years.